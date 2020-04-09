Cities and counties in Texas that require people to wear a mask in public

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With new recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention around wearing masks or face coverings while in public during the COVID-19 pandemic, some places in Texas are taking it to the next step.

A few cities in the Lone Star State are making it a requirement to wear masks or face coverings while in public places to help slow the spread of COVID-19. While it’s not a national mandate, some local governments are taking it upon themselves to make it one for their area.

Laredo was one of the first cities to enact a mandatory mask order (and a big fine if caught without one), and other Texas cities and towns have followed suit.

Bastrop made the call to make masks mandatory Thursday.

We will add the cities that enact mandatory mask orders as we learn them.

The cities with mandatory mask orders are: