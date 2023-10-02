SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Cinch Roping Fiesta tickets have officially gone live and are going fast!

The purchase of a weekend general admission ticket will get you into Saturday and Sunday’s event, along with the concert featuring the Eli Young Band.

It will be 1 ticket that’s redeemable for both Saturday & Sunday’s events, the concert included. Tickets are $25 Pre-sale or $30 on Saturday. Sunday’s gate walk-up is $15 without a prior ticket purchased.

Tickets can be purchased at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Office, online, by phone at (325) 653-7785 or at the gate at the Foster Communications Coliseum Box on the event day Office.

Tickets can be purchased here.