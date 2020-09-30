Cinch Roping Fiesta tickets go on sale October 1, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tickets for the 67th annual Cinch Roping Fiesta will go on sale on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 8 a.m.

The public can buy tickets at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Office located at 200 West 43rd Street, San Angelo, Texas 76903, on the website, or over the phone.

However, if you purchase tickets over the phone, the SASSRA has this message:

“Tickets are available to be purchased by phone at (325) 653-7785, however, orders will be placed as time allows with those coming in the office to order. If ordering by phone, please know your section preferences prior to the call. Staff will do our best to accommodate your requests.”

When it comes to social distancing, there is a slight change in seating. The information below is directly from the SASSRA:

“For 2020- tickets will be sold as General Admission by section. There will be no specific seats assigned so that people may socially distance after arrival. Please know your preferred section.”

Ticket prices are as follows:

Saturday, October 24-1:00 PM– Invitational Calf Roping & Match Roping- tickets are $12.

Sunday, October 25- 12:00 PM –Invitational Steer Roping & Double Mugging- tickets are $10. Sunday’s event starts 1 hour earlier.

All roping events in the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena are free admission.

For 2020, there will be several additions made to the event. Learn more here.