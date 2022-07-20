(KLST/KSAN)–

The Playland Communities Foundation in Christoval is working to bring the Playland Park back to life.

“City Park in Christoval has been used as a gathering place since the early 1900s by Confederate and Union soldiers,” Sylvia Pate, President of the Playland Communities Foundation, said.

Pate said the park has since then been used as a gathering place for families across the Concho Valley, but it needs a bit of work. The park was last renovated by the Lions Club in the 1950s. Now the foundation is working to add new attractions.

“And even with many events going on we have plans and actually much funding to create a new entertainment pavilion playscape and more,” Pate said.

Pate said the improvement project is broken into phases. With the funding they do have, they are able to start looking for contractors to build the entertainment pavilion.

“It will be a band shell which reaches at to 30 feet high and roughly 50 feet wide, to cover the old stage and provide seating around the perimeter of the stage,” Pate said.

Next on the list is the outdoor classroom. She said the foundation already has the funding in place.

“It’s designed to teach young people, students, those interested in conservation about South Concho River, about what it takes to preserve the environment that we have and to be better equipped to taking better care of our natural resources,” Pate said.

As those project get built, the foundation plans to continue to raise funds for more additions including picnic gazebos.

“Which are individual, covered, seated areas for families to use and to enjoy kind of isolated from the rest of the activity from the park, so we are still looking for funding for picnic gazebos as well as the Legacy walking trail which is a major part of the park,” Pate said.

Pate said through their efforts, they want to give those in the Concho Valley a place to make new memories.

“The main goal of our city parks improvement project here in Christoval is to create a new and improved gathering space for not only our residents but all of Concho Valley residents as well,” Pate said.