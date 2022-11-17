SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Christoval man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly taking photos of a woman in the bathroom without her consent.

According to Tom Green County arrest records, 51-year-old James Wood was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, November 16, 2022, after he was indicted for invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.

The indictment states Wood allegedly took a photograph of a woman in a bathroom in July of 2022.

Wood was released on a bond of $150,000 on Wednesday. Documents filed with the county indicate he is scheduled to appear in court in January of 2023.

The Texas Penal Code makes photographing another person in a bathroom a crime if it is done without their consent and with the intent to “invade the privacy of the other person” or with the intent to “arouse or gratify the sexual desire of any person.”

If convicted, Wood could face up to two years in state prison, a fine of $10,000 and be required to register as a sex offender.