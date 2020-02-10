Christoval ISD set to close for a week due to illness

CHRISTOVAL – Superintendent of Christoval ISD David Walker sent a notice of the school closure on Monday, February 10, 2020.

In it he says, “Due to the rise in influenza and other illnesses impacting our student population, Christoval ISD will have an extended holiday break. We ask that students stay home and not congregate in populated areas so that the illness cycle can be broken.”

According to the statement, all Christoval ISD campuses will close on Wednesday, February 12 and will remain closed until Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Walker advised student in Varsity Athletics to expect announcements from their respective coaches.