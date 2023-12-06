FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s time once again for hundreds of Christmas trees to be donated to Fort Cavazos Soldiers.

Trees for Troops will be giving the trees away to Soldiers in grades E-1 to E-4. This event will take place from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday at the Phantom Warrior Stadium.

Fort Cavazos says that all other DoD cardholders can pick up their trees from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, or until all trees are gone. Everyone must present a valid military identification card at the time of pick-up. Recipients are urged to come prepared to load their own trees, and to bring tie-down ropes or string.

Federal Express delivers the trees to military bases free of charge. The trees are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last. Only one tree can be issued per household.

Trees for Troops is a program of the Christmas Spirit Foundation, which provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to members in all branches of the U.S. military and their families. This happens through donations, sponsorship, grants and volunteer work. For more information on Trees for Troops, you can visit its official website.