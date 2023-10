SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Christmas light tour has been rerouted to accommodate ongoing construction on Oakes Street Bridge.

The almost 500-foot bridge is currently undergoing construction as part of the state’s bridge repair program. The construction project is expected to continue through this fall, into March of next year. The bridge will be blocked off from East Concho Avenue to Allen Street.

Below is the recommended route for this year’s light tour: