Christina Ubando sworn in as new Tom Green County Clerk

Christina Ubando, Tom Green County Clerk

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Earlier today, the Tom Green County office sworn in Christine Ubando as the new County Clerk. Ubando has worked for the Tom Green County since 2012 off-and-on, beginning in Real Estate to being Chief Deputy. She hopes to fulfill everything that the city expects of her.

“Our goal is to serve the community, serve the constituents of tom Green County, and I just hope to fulfill everything they ask of us as a county clerk” Ubando says.

Ubando says she feels as though she has a lot to offer the community.

Courtesy: Tom Green County Offices