Children’s Advocacy Center – Free Training for Recognizing and Reporting Child Abuse

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas is focused on protecting children in the community. Working with other agencies such as the police, sheriff, and Shannon Medical Center, they combine their efforts to make sure children are taken out of abuse situations and given the care they need.

To continue reaching this goal, they need the help of the community. For this, the organization offers free training on recognizing and reporting abuse.

During Covid-19, while in quarantine, abuse may have increased in situations while the mandated reporters like teachers and other school faculty may not have had the ability to notice until months later. The organization urges people to take their class so they can be informed instead of turning a blind eye.

For more information go to cacgreaterwtx.org or call 325-653-HOPE.