Children learn to work with clay during Spring Break studio workshop

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is keeping San Angelo children that are off on Spring Break busy with studio workshops.

Throughout the week, children will be going through three different studio workshops led by featured community artists.

Today, children learned about ceramics and clay from Angelo State University professor, Esteban Apodaca.

This Spring Break, the museum decided to offer workshops instead of the usual day-long, week-long camp.

“With those classes, we were able to have 20 kids per day, so 60 total. It made it easier and more interesting for the kids. They were able to see real artists in their studios,” Bekah Coleman, Curator of Education for the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

Coleman said the museum will follow a similar format during this year’s summer camps. Registration and scholarship applications for those will be available within the next couple of weeks online at samfa.org .