Children hidden in basement at Colorado day care

(CNN) – According to police a Colorado day care used a “false wall” to hide 26 children in a basement.

Officers went to Play Mountain Place in Colorado Springs Wednesday after complaints about overcrowding at the day care. That is when officers discovered 26 children under the age of 3 and two adults behind a false wall. The day care was only licensed to a capacity of six children, according to the Colorado Department of Human Services website.

The department immediately suspended the day care’s license while it investigates.

According to the police department, officers did not find any children when they first arrived at the day care. Carla Faith, who lives on the property, “refused to cooperate” with the officers. However, police could hear children in her home, and while investigating the home, they found a false wall leading to the basement.

Officers immediately began working with DHS to release the children back to their parents.

Originally, three day care workers were arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse relating to neglect. However, charges have been canceled pending further investigation.

Faith was not arrested as detectives continue to pursue appropriate charges.