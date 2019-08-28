Children born to US service members overseas will no longer be granted automatic citizenship

Update 6:33 P.M. – The Acting USCIS Director Ken Cuccinelli issued a statement concerning the policy guidance. According to the statement, “This policy update does not affect who is born a U.S. citizen, period. This only affects children who were born outside the United States and were not U.S. citizens. This does NOT impact birthright citizenship. This policy update does not deny citizenship to the children of US government employees or members of the military born abroad. This policy aligns USCIS’ process with the Department of State’s procedure, that’s it.”

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued policy guidance on Wednesday outlining the requirements to obtain citizenship in the United States.

The new policy outlines the requirements regarding children of U.S. government employees and members of the United States armed forces employed or stationed outside the United States.

USCIS says beginning October 29, children born to U.S. service members outside the United States will no longer be automatically considered citizens. Parents will have to apply for citizenship on their child’s behalf.

The agency will no longer consider children of U.S. government employees and the U.S. armed forces residing outside of the United States as “residing in the United States” for purposes of requiring citizenship.

