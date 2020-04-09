Child tests positive for COVID-19 who attended Kountry Tyme Academy daycare

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Kountry Tyme Academy located in San Angelo has released information in regards to a child at the daycare who has tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The owner of Kountry Tyme Academy, Dorie Lowrance, says the child was in the Pre-K section of the academy and the child has not been back to the academy since April 3rd.

The parents and staff of the academy have been notified of the positive case. The San Angelo Health Department has been contacting all staff members and parents of the children who attended the Academy and asking them to self-quarantine for 2 weeks.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as we receive it.