Child sex assault suspect said he used social media to lure victims

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A man who was arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child over the weekend said he used Snapchat, a popular social media and messaging app, to communicate with his victims.

According to arrest warrants issued in Tom Green County, Esiah Cruz Castillo, 21, of San Angelo, is accused of one count of Indecency with a Child – Sexual Conduct and two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a child for incidents the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office says occurred in September.

According to one complaint, Castillo exchanged explicit messages with a girl who was 14 years old using Snapchat. The girl and a friend met with Castillo, who gave the girls alcohol and drove them around Grape Creek on the night of September 4, 2021. According to a statement given to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Castillo then groped the girl through her shirt and pants. The victim’s parents contacted law enforcement after they discovered the sexually explicit Snapchat messages nearly two weeks later and Castillo was arrested on October 7.

Following his arrest, officers say Castillo identified several other girls he had targeted on Snapchat. He was charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child after officers interviewed a 13-year-old girl who said Castillo sexually assaulted her two times on September 7 at Bradford Elementary School.

As of now, Castillo is still in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center.