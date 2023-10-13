Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a former firefighter charged with sexually abusing four separate children after he was brought back to Bell County to face the charges.

Kyle Steven Setterlund was held in the Williamson County Jail, and was brought back and booked into the Bell County facility on Thursday.

Setterlund was originally charged on September 26 with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault out of Bell County, stemming from an investigation triggered when Bell County deputies were dispatched to the McLane Children’s Hospital. It was there that the parents of the victims reported the abuse.

They said Setterlund was a “friend of the family” who was living on the same property as his victims where the incidents occurred. After Bell County investigators reviewed additional evidence, they were able to identify two additional victims and more charges were added.

During forensic interviews, the victims were able to describe what was done to them. All of the evidence was then reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and charges were filed.