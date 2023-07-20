SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — Mya Palmour, age 4, has been released from the hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle rollover car accident that injured three others and took the life of her 2-year-old sister, Mazlynn Palmour.

The good news comes from a social media post made by Christy Michelle, Mya’s grandmother.

The crash occurred on Monday, July 17, after a Freightliner traveling in the right line heading southbound on U.S. 87 failed to maintain its speed, striking the Ford Edge SUV carrying Mya and Mazylnn Palmour as well as Morgan Palmour, their mother. This would cause the SUV to collide with a motorcycle in front of it that was being driven by James Palmour.

According to the GoFundMe fundraiser being put on for the family, Mya and James Palmour were flown to Lubbock to be treated for their injuries, and Morgan Palmour was submitted to Shannon Medical Center for emergency surgery. Mazlynn Palmour would be pronounced dead at the scene by JP Susan Werner.

“We have a long long road ahead of us, but we will get through this together!” Michelle said in her post. “When it’s time I will grieve in my own way, but right now is Mya and Morgan’s healing time. I’ve gotta be a strong Gramma!”