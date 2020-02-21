UPDATE: The Amber alert has been cancelled.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Child Abduction Alert by the Texas Amber Alert Network.

Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety

The San Angelo Police Department is searching for Audrinna Harding. Harding is a white, female, 2 years old. She is 2 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. Audrinna was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with purple stripes, jeans, and hair in a ponytail.

Police are also looking for Jessica Nicole Harding. Jessica is a white, female, who is 31 years old. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. Police are looking for Jessica Nicole Harding in connection with Audrinna’s abduction.

The suspect is driving a Silver 2009, Toyota Prius with Texas License Plate Number: JHX9418

The suspect was last heard from in San Angelo, Texas.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the San Angelo Police Department at 325-657-4315

