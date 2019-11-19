Chick-fil-A announces end to charitable donations to FCA and Salvation Army

FILE – This July 19, 2012, file photo shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta. Chick-fil-A is ending donations to three groups that oppose gay marriage in an effort to halt protests and broaden its customer base. But the move has angered some of the fast food chain’s fans. The Atlanta-based company said Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, that starting next year, it will focus its giving on three areas: hunger, homelessness and education. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

(CNN)- Today, the Chick-fil-A foundation announced that in 2018 it donated $1.65 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and $115,000 to The Salvation Army. The foundation also announced that it will no longer make donations to these organizations beginning next year.

Both FCA and The Salvation Army have taken controversial stands on homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

The FCA writes in its employee application that “neither heterosexual sex outside of marriage nor any homosexual act constitute an alternative lifestyle acceptable to God.” It also states on its website that “marriage is exclusively the union of one man and one woman.”

The Salvation Army has previously said that the Bible forbids sexual intimacy between members of the same sex, that gay Christians should embrace celibacy and that scripture does not support same-sex marriages, according to Snopes. However, the Salvation Army states that its services are available to all people, and the organization strongly refutes accusations that it is anti-LGBTQ.

“We’re saddened to learn that a corporate partner has felt it necessary to divert funding to other hunger, education and homelessness organizations — areas in which the Salvation Army, as the largest social services provider in the world, is already fully committed,” the Salvation Army said in a statement.

The Salvation Army believes that it is the biggest provider of poverty relief to the LGBTQ+ community.

“When misinformation is perpetuated without fact, our ability to serve those in need, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or any other factor, is at risk,” the Salvation Army said. “We urge the public to seek the truth before rushing to ill-informed judgment and greatly appreciate those partners and donors who ensure that anyone who needs our help feels safe and comfortable to come through our doors.”

In the years ahead, Chick-fil-A said it will work exclusively with organizations that focus on education, homelessness and hunger. These include Junior Achievement USA, Covenant House International and donating $25,000 to local food banks.

“No organization will be excluded from future consideration — faith-based or non-faith-based,” said Tim Tassopoulos, president and chief operating officer of Chick-fil-A.