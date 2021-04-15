Angelo State University Cheer Team wins multiple trophies at National Competition

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Cheer Team brought home a host of trophies, including one national title, from the College Classic National Invitational cheer competition held April 10-11 in Orlando, Fla.
ASU’s 25-member co-ed Cheer Team entered two Show Cheer routines and competed in Stunt Group and Mascot contests. Overcoming a last-minute injury, ASU posted the following results:
· First Place – Partner Stunt
· Second Place – Partner Stunt
· Second Place – Mascot
· Third Place – Co-Ed Show Cheer
· Fourth Place – Co-Ed Show Cheer
Earlier this spring, the ASU Cheer Team won multiple national titles at the United Spirit Association USA Collegiate Championships for the fourth straight year. Normally held in Anaheim, Calif., the competition was conducted virtually this year, so the ASU Cheer Team entered the College Classic National Invitational so its members could compete in person.
ASU Cheer Team members include:
· Gabriel Brito of Odessa
· Kaia Brooks of Leander
· Hallee Carlson of San Angelo
· Jillian Courtade of Devine
· Ashlee Covos of Odessa
· Alexis (Lexie) Crouch of Midland
· Aftyn Cummings of Uvalde
· Jamyiah Derrough of Lancaster
· Erin Dyer of Brownwood
· Kayla Elmore of San Antonio
· Nicholas Griffin of Sherman
· Keaghan Holt of Seguin
· Katelan House of San Angelo
· Marc Lecocq of Liberty Hill
· Cody Luzadder of Midland
· Idalis Olvedo of Kerrville
· Alexis Overstreet of Killeen
· Hannah Philpot of San Antonio
· Julyssa Ramirez of Hondo
· Sofia Regalado of Eden
· Suzanna Sanchez of El Paso
· Alexis Sauceda of Childress
· Jackilyn Sykes of Sonora
· Kora Young of Harper
· Serena Gomez of San Angelo (Mascot)
The ASU Cheer Team is coached by Kaylee King and her graduate assistant, Lauren Ortiz of Medina.
Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing