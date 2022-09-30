SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mom made a Texas-sized mum to celebrate homecoming at Snyder ISD.

Brandi Ubando hand-crafted the 12-foot-tall creation with the help of her niece Kylie to honor Snyder’s student athletes.

Her daughter, Sydney, is a senior and Capitan of the cheer squad, so it’s only natural that Brandi would help decorate for the annual homecoming pep rally.

“We love to do oversized decorations to match the oversized spirit of our students, athletes and cheerleaders,” Brandi explains. “And we figured that nothing symbolizes homecoming more than a Texas-size mum.”

Overall, the mum took Brandi and Kylie around a week to make, using a total of 15 8-foot-long ribbons as well as embellishments.

Snyder is set to play their homecoming game against Holliday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday.