Cheapest Labor Day gas prices since 2016

AUSTIN, Texas – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents less than on this day last week and is 29 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.57 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.09 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.58, which is two cents less than this day last week and 26 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year. According to the press release from the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, “the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Angelo is $2.36, two cents less than this day last week and 21 cents less than this time last year.”

For Texans who bookend summer with road trips, they will find gas prices this coming weekend that are cheaper than this past Memorial Day and last year’s Labor Day holiday. The same can be said for two-thirds of all states, which have gas price averages that are nearly a quarter cheaper than last year. While it’s possible some areas may see gas prices increase by a few pennies ahead of the holiday weekend, which isn’t atypical, any jumps will be short-term.

The statewide gas price average has not been cheaper over Labor Day weekend for Texans since 2016, when the average price was $2.01 per gallon. The average was $2.52 and $2.59 per gallon in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook:www.facebook.com/AAATexas.Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/.

For a complete list of gas prices by location, and the differences from a week ago and a year ago by location, throughout the State of Texas and National averages, go to http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/news/aaa-texas-cheapest-labor-day-gas-prices-since-2016

Source: AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch