‘Chapo’ hitman ‘Chino Antrax’ vanishes from custody in California

Jose Rodrigo Arechiga Gamboa known as “El Chino Antrax” has violated the terms of his federal probation. (U.S. Department of Treasury)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Regarded as Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s top enforcer with the Sinaloa cartel, Jose Rodrigo Arechiga, has escaped from custody in San Diego.

Arechiga, better known as “El Chino Antrax,” was arrested seven years ago in Amsterdam, and two years later he pleaded guilty in the United States to conspiracy to import cocaine and marijuana.

But it wasn’t until years later, in December of 2019, that he was sentenced to seven years in prison. By then, he had already served most of his sentence.

He was released from custody on March 3 and placed on probation.

When officers went to check on him last week, he had disappeared along with his belongings. All he left behind was his cellphone.

Officially, Arechiga has “apparently absconded” according to an affidavit filed in district court. The report states that if he is found, probation authorities are seeking nine months in prison for him.

Arechiga was the founder of a group called “Los Antrax,” named after the anthrax bacterial disease. They became an armed squadron of enforcers for the Sinaloa cartel. Lore has it that they often threatened their victims and adversaries with chemical spores of anthrax, although it was never proven.

He was also infamous for posting pictures of himself while traveling the world flaunting his wealth and lavish lifestyle. There are images of him all over the internet posing and in front of expensive cars and yachts with celebrities like Paris Hilton.

Arechiga will turn 40 next month. Authorities believe he is back in Sinaloa where he grew up and began working for Chapo Guzman and some of his associates.

