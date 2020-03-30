Changes to pickup of free meals for students from SAISD

San Angelo, Texas – Monday SAISD announced changes to the pickup of free meals for students.

The changes are as follows for the two types of service.

For walk-up service:

Families and children will need to wait in the designated area. Parents/guardians will confirm the number of meals needed with fingers or a sign.

Meals will be placed on a cart and the cart will be moved to the end of the serving area.

Families will retrieve meals from the cart after the staff has walked away from the cart.

For drive-through service:

Children will need to be visible in the vehicle. If the vehicle has dark tinted windows, windows need to be rolled down so children are visible. Parents/guardians will confirm the number of meals needed with fingers or a sign.

Meals will be placed on a cart and the cart will be moved to the end of the serving area.

Drivers will pull up and retrieve meals from the cart after staff has walked away from the cart. Drivers may need to exit vehicles to retrieve meals.

These “grab-and-go” curbside meals can be picked up each weekday between 11:00 am and 12:30 pm at the following locations:

Sites:

Belaire Elementary – 700 Stephens

Bradford Elementary – 2302 Bradford Street

Crockett Elementary – 2104 Johnson

Goliad Elementary – 120 East 39th Street

Lee Middle School – 2500 Sherwood Way

Daily meal options include a to-go snack and a to-go lunch. Meals include a combination of protein, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and milk.

Please know that children must be present to receive a meal. Due to federal regulations, we are unable to provide meals for adults at this time. Meals may be picked up at any of the San Angelo ISD schools listed above. Your child does not need to attend one of the listed sites to receive the free meal. Each “grab-and-go” meal will come at no charge, regardless of meal eligibility status.

Parents may drive through the car loop (front of each campus listed) to pick up meals for their children and are advised to stay in their cars. Families that walk to the campus will also be served a “grab-and-go” meal. There will be no areas available to consume food onsite.

Meals/milk should be consumed immediately upon receiving or refrigerated. Any leftover food/milk should be refrigerated immediately and consumed within 2-3 days of pickup.

SAISD Child Nutrition staff follows these safety precautions daily:

All employees have their temperature checked upon arrival.

Employees not feeling well are told to stay home.

Employees wear gloves at all times.

Meal carts are sanitized after each food exchange.

Kitchens and meal prep areas are cleaned daily.

Team members distributing meals follow all required safe food handling guidelines.