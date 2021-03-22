Chamber to host mayoral and city council candidates forums

Courtesy of Kayla French:

San Angelo, Texas (March 22)- The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce will host two forums for citizens to get to know the candidates running for mayor and for city council.

The Mayoral Candidate Forum will take place on Monday, April 12 at 6:30 pm at the Fort Concho Stables at 210 Henry O. Flipper Street.

The City Council Candidate Forum will take place two days later at the same time on Wednesday, April 14 at 6:30 pm at the Fort Concho Stables.

Attendees will hear from candidates and will have the option to submit questions for a Q&A portion of the forum.

Questions for candidates must be submitted at the event. Chamber President/CEO Walt

Koenig will moderate both forums.

If you are interested in attending these free forums, please register at www.sanangelo.org.