Chamber to host 104th Annual Banquet

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce will host its 104th Annual Banquet on Thursday, January 23 at the McNease Convention Center at 6:00 pm.

The Chamber is proud to welcome Bob Phillips, the Texas Country Reporter, to San Angelo as the featured speaker for the banquet. Texas Country Reporter is seen nationally on RFD-TV and in 22 Texas television markets. The guest appearance of Bob Phillips is underwritten by Mueller, Inc.

The Chamber’s Annual Banquet brings together the largest gathering of business, community and civic leaders in one night. Other highlights of the evening include accomplishments of the 2019 Chamber year from Board Chair Sheryl Pfluger, a preview of 2020 goals from incoming Board Chair Dr. Clifton Jones, and recognition of outstanding citizens and volunteers. The grand finale of the evening is the ceremonial naming of the 2019 Citizen of the Year.

Platinum sponsors for the event are as follows: Black Plumbing, BlueCross BlueShield of Texas, The Latest Scoop, Mueller, Inc., Pfluger Herefords, L.L.C., and West Texas Oilfield Services. Thank you to all sponsors who made this year’s event possible.

Tickets are available for purchase now until Friday, January 17 at www.sanangelo.org. For more information on the event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Events Director, Tricia Peterson, at tricia@sanangelo.org or call (325) 655-4136.

Courtesy: San Angelo Chamber of Commerce