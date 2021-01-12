Chadbourne Street Improvement project began today and will continue for three weeks

Courtesy of Lorelei Day:

San Angelo, Texas(January 12)- The intersection at Concho and Chadbourne will be closed for approximately three weeks. This is part of the Chadbourne Street Improvement project, which is being undertaken to replace aging infrastructure and improve pedestrian access in downtown San Angelo.

The project extends from the Concho River Bridge to Beauregard Avenue. Construction will occur in three phases, with the first phase beginning at the bridge and extending through the Concho Avenue intersection. This will require road closure and detours. Estimated project completion is July 2022.

Access to all businesses in the construction zone will be marked with signage on where to enter. Please continue to support your local businesses during this construction period.

The project scope generally includes concrete street reconstruction, ADA accessible sidewalks, traffic signal replacement, pavement markings and signage, street lighting, landscaping, storm drains, utility adjustments and a large ADA ramp structure to connect the Chadbourne Street corridor to the Concho River trail system.

This project is funded by the City of San Angelo and a Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside grant administered by the Texas Department of Transportation. The City is actively seeking additional grant funds to continue this streetscape project to the Houston Harte Expressway.