Chadbourne Street construction begins Sept. 5

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has issued a notice to proceed with construction activities associated with the North Chadbourne Street Improvement project. Limited construction activities will begin approximately September 5 and will ramp up during the coming months.

Construction will first proceed with replacing water and sewer utility lines then roadway improvements will follow. Temporary traffic control signage will be in place to direct motorists in work zones and will vary from time to time depending upon construction activities. Initially, underground utility work zones will be one to three blocks long. The work zones will then move northward as the work progresses. Please drive carefully in these areas.

The project will include rehabilitation of buried utility lines and replacing the street asphalt surface from 7th Street (U.S. 67 North Frontage Road) to 43rd Street. Construction activities will begin at U.S. 67 and proceed north to include the intersections at U.S. 67, 14th, 19th and 29th streets. The work will occur sequentially and will not affect more than one intersection at a time. Work at intersections is anticipated to be completed within 2-3 weeks.

Underground utility construction is estimated to be complete in the fall of 2021. Road improvements will follow the underground work and should begin late summer 2021.

The City of San Angelo will update citizens on which areas of Chadbourne Street are actively under construction and the progress being made.

Courtesy of The City of San Angelo

