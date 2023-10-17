SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — First responders were called to the intersection of North Chadbourne Street and West 17th Street on Tuesday, Oct. 17, after a crash between two vehicles that involved a child occurred in the area.

The location where the crash occurred, indicated by the red waypoint marker. Image courtesy of Google.

According to a San Angelo Police Department officer at the scene, the collision happened after the driver of a black SUV failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming white cargo truck, impacting the front-right corner of the truck as a result.

The officer also stated that an ambulance responded to the crash site to conduct a check on the SUV’s passengers, which included the driver and their children. No injuries have thus far been reported.

Our reporter at the scene observed that the two innermost lanes of Chadbourne Street were closed off due to the collision.

A citation was issued for failure to maintain financial responsibility, and a warning was given for failure to yield right-of-way.