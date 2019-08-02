Ceramics students use alternative firing methods for upcoming showcase

SAN ANGELO, TX— Angelo State Ceramic students are preparing for a showcase of their hard work and dedication.

Professor at Angelo State, Esteban Apodaca said, “We are finishing up a class, it’s ceramics I, II, III but we are doing nothing but alternative firing. Raku, Saggars firing, Primitive firing. Just having fun learning a different technique of finishing pottery here at Angelo State.”

Pottery forms basic clay into durable pieces of art. The process is know to many to be therapeutic. Military veteran and current Ceramic major at Angelo State , Tyler Cole said, “As a veteran , PTSD and different elements like that. Clay is very therapeutic for me. It gives and it takes and you have to be in the right state of mind to work with it. And it’s very forgiving. You can recycle, destroy a piece and rebuild with the same clay.”

Students have been working for a portion of their summer at the San Angelo Fine Arts Museum to craft an ancient practice to soon showcase to the public.

Morgan Raschke, Ceramic Major at Angelo State said, ” Definitely try ceramics because it has been around for ever, like since way before prehistoric everything. So people have always used ceramics and it’s really easy. A lot of people can do it, anyone can pick up clay and make something. So I feel like everyone should definitely try ceramic if you can.”

On August 8th, 2019 from 9 a.m to 11 a.m the students will be showcasing their sculptures at the Coop Gallery located at 427 South Oaks Street. This event is also free to the public.