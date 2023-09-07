WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is being accused of wrongfully using his power to help an Austin Real Estate Developer Nate Paul, one of Paxton’s political supporters.

Testimony in the trial indicated an extramarital affair with a donor’s employee. Prosecutors say that explains why Paxton used his power in ways that are now at the center of the impeachment trial.

Paxton has argued the impeachment is politically motivated, driven by members of the GOP who are Republicans in name only. Paxton’s wife, State Senator Angela Paxton, is not allowed to vote in the trial due to personal connections.

A two-thirds majority of 21 senators is required for conviction, meaning if all 12 Democrats vote against Paxton, at least 9 Republicans have to join them.

One of Paxton’s former deputies, Ryan Bangert, testified, saying Paxton pressured him and other staff repeatedly to intervene in Nate Paul’s affairs.

Baylor University’s Political Science professor says, “Republican senators here in Texas face a ton of political pressure … and ultimately how they weigh that pressure with what they themselves believe about the kind of complexity that is engaged in.”