CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44/KWKT) — As the grueling summer heat continues to impact those in Central Texas, it is also taking a toll on the ways we use water on the daily.

Communities across Bell County are under Stage 2 Moderate Water Shortage, and are informing city residents to reduce water usage by ten percent.

On a city department level, Belton has already made adjustments to their lawn care routines and is closing one of its two splash pads for the rest of the summer.

City of Belton Director of Communications Paul Romer shares why it is vital for residents to do their part, “We don’t know how long this drought will persist. So it’s important right now to just do your part. That’s that’s what we’re asking people. If everybody does their part, we can get through this together, and hopefully it’ll rain.”

The Stage 2 Drought response also requests residents and businesses prioritize how they use water. For those with concerns about places like car washes, they reuse their water source and closely monitor it, as well.

In Waco, the city has been under its Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan since July of last year, especially as lake levels continue to drop. According to the city, the lake is roughly at 64 percent.

City of Waco Senior Public Information & Communication Specialist Jessica Emmett-Sellers shares what the future could look like for the city, “As we’ve seen, kind of moving into this very hot, dry season, you know, we’re looking at moving into those Stage Three restrictions. We never quite know exactly when that’s going to happen. And we do have some trigger levels with the actual lake level that that will kind of trigger the move to Stage Three.”

For more information on water conservation tips and how to report if someone is violating any water contingency plans, you can go here.