Central Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Cities like Nolanville in Bell County and Woodway in McLennan are telling people to be mindful of their water conservation efforts.

Earlier today, the City of Nolanville put out a message informing the community the Belton WCID3 discovered a water pump failure making it difficult to keep water tanks full.

Leaving some residents with water loss or low pressure.

Now city leaders are asking customers to not only follow the stage 2 water restrictions but to also refrain from any unnecessary water usage until the pump is repaired and restored.

“Right now we don’t have an estimated time that the repair and then a boil water notice will be placed into effect until we get that time for repairs. So just kind of a sitting tight for that water company to get such repairs in place,” says City of Nolanville Secretary Teresa Taylor.

Taylor also says the city has been communicating with its residents about water conservation tips and updates on the pump online and in-person.

In McLennan County, those in the Woodway community also under the stage 2 water restrictions, have asked its residents to decrease irrigation and outside watering by 50% for the next two weeks.

The city is experiencing electrical pump issues at two out of its six well sites, causing the water levels in the tanks to fall to a level of concern.

“I certainly understand the frustrations. I mean, I live in Woodway myself and we understand their frustrations and we appreciate their patience,” says City of Woodway Director of Community Services and Development Mitch Davison.

He continues, “We’re estimating about a two week period where at which point we will have one of the wells back up on line and the other one should be coming online shortly thereafter. And at that point, we should be back to business as usual.”

Despite the water issues both cities are facing, they are still under stage 2 water restrictions like many other cities.