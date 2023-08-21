SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Lady Cats have looked dominant to start this 2023 season.

Sitting undefeated so far on the year and coming off an incredible run in the Nita Vannoy Memorial Volleyball tournament this past weekend.

The Lady Cats defeated Wall High School in their final tournament game to secure their first Nita Vannoy tournament win since 2017.

“It’s tremendous start. I think it’s bringing a lot of excitement to our program as it should. These are talented players, talented athletes. They deserve the recognition that they’re getting. But it’s also a motivator. It keeps us motivated to continue. Yes, we like the good start to the season, but we know that we have district coming up and that is really, really important as well. So, it’s just a great motivation for us to keep going and keep getting better and better every single time we play,” said head coach for the Lady Cats, Julie Williams.

Central knows there’s still a lot of work to be done early in this 2023 season but they feel a tournament win like this can go a long way for their confidence for the remainder of the season.

“I think that it’s going to boost a lot of our confidence and just know if we just play how we play then, we’ll be perfectly fine this season,” said junior setter, Journi Jones.