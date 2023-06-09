SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats boys basketball team have found a new head coach to lead their program after the departure of C.J. Villegas.

Assistant coach, Rocky Feliciano, has been promoted to the head coaching position and is extremely excited to get to work with his new group.

“Man, what a blessing man. You know, I got out of the interview and a lot of tears flowed. I’m just thankful to God for the opportunity. Thankful for CJ Villegas going out on a limb, making sure to speak up on my end. I’m just blessed and excited,” said Feliciano.

Feliciano takes over a CHS basketball program that won 23 games last season and reached the bi-district round of the playoffs. With being a crucial part of last year’s team, chemistry and togetherness is something the new head coach expects to see from his group.

“There’s a love and bond we’ve got with all the players. I think that that’s been going forward in the sense that there’s no breaking the ice, they already know who I am. They know what I expect, and I think it will be a good time. Everyone seems to be excited about it, as am I.”