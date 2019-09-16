Central High School’s first graduating class meets for their 60th year reunion

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Saturday evening at Zentner’s Daughter, graduates from the Central High School Class of 1959 gathered for their 60th year class reunion.

Over 100 graduates attended the reunion where they were able to mingle and catch up on each other’s lives.

This was the 3rd reunion for the class, who met up for their 50th and 55th year reunions.

The Class of 1959 was the first graduating class of Central High School.

“Our junior year we were in San Angelo High School. Then we went to the new campus in 1959. It’s good to see them. A lot of them we haven’t seen in many, many years,” said Verlin Kelly, who was a part of the CHS Class of ’59.

The ’59 graduates are in their late 70s and enjoying life after retirement.