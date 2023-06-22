SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central High School wraps up their 2023 summer camp after setting a record number for participants. Over 100 campers signed up for this year’s camp, proving to be a very successful week.

The tennis program for Central hosted a four-day camp for first through eighth grade students looking to take the next step in the sport of tennis. This camp taught the kids things such as how to serve, how to keep score, teamwork and most importantly to have fun while doing it.

“It’s awesome. We couldn’t ask for like a better community and a better field. The kids are having fun. That’s really all we want. We want to keep them busy. We want to push them; we want to coach them. We want to teach them technique and the basics. We want to get them more involved. But at the end of the day, we want them to have fun. We want the parents to want to send them back next year. Then we want the parents in the community to say, hey, that’s one of the best tennis camps in San Angelo, if not the best tennis camp. So, to get these kids involved and going, just letting them have fun, but learning at the same time is great for us,” said Brent Abilez.