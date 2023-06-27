SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central High School hosted their summer basketball camp this week for first through ninth grade students looking to advance in the sport of basketball.

Head Coach for the Central Bobcats, Rocky Feliciano, feels honored to host his first basketball camp of his coaching career.

“For my first year it has been a great turnout. It’s good to build relationships with the kids. I mean that’s the future, that’s who I’ll be coaching throughout the years. I’m happy that I get to know them now and build that relationship.”

Throughout this camp, the Central Bobcats have taught campers how to dribble, pass, read defenses and make smart basketball decisions.

“I’m happy with what I see, you’re combining fun with what we’re teaching them how to play. Keep the fundamentals as a centerpiece and teaching them really how to lessen their dribbles, that has been a problem with younger kids but their learning quick,” said Rocky Feliciano.