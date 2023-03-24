SAN ANGELO, TX— It has been quite the season for the Central girls’ and boys’ gymnastics programs. Their sights are now set on the regional championships in Lubbock March 29 and 30 for a chance to advance to state.

“We had to work extremely hard, and they did a phenomenal job,” said Central boys’ head coach Kern Arrott.

After finishing third place at district last year, the boys took home the district championship in 2023 with a young group leading the way.

“Whole bunch of new freshman, and they’ve been working hard. We’ve been working hard. We’ve just tried to teach them how to get new skills and what not. Winning district was pretty big for them,” said Central boys’ junior Logan Kypfer.

Heading into regionals, the Bobcats are improving skills on various events that will lead them to success.

“Little things that I learned at district that we need to do better, and that’s what we did last week. We focused on that, and we are continuing to focus on little things on floor, and rings that we needed to get better at,” said Arrott.

The girls also found success with a young group dominating the district winning five events.

“A bunch of the freshman who just started have been able to work on their form and fix everything. Everyone stepped up their game a lot, and I’m really proud of everyone for that,” said Central girls’ junior McKinley Nile.

“I have full trust in everyone that competes, and I knew that they were cheering me on the whole time, and I could cheer them on, and I was confident in what everyone did,” said Central girls’ senior Ella Burnes.

As regionals approach, the Lady Cats have big goals this year. They are chasing a fifth straight state championship.

“There’s been only one school that’s done five in a row on the girls side, and that’s LD Bell. To match that would be a big accomplishment. We will see what we can do,” said Central girls’ head coach Tony Walker.