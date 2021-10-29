Police chase ends near Central Freshman Campus

SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE: 3:54 PM — The Central High School Freshman Campus was locked down for a short time, following a police chase that ended near the school this afternoon, Friday, October 29, 2021.

Police say Jeremiah Chavarria, 40, led officers on a chase after they attempted to pull him over at South David Street and West Beauregard Avenue.

Police pursued Chavarria through the south side of San Angelo near downtown until officers deployed “Stop Sticks,” which punctured and deflated one of the tires on Chevarria’s truck.

Police say Chavarria’s truck finally came to a stop at the intersection of Woodrow Street and North Oakes Street after hitting the curb.

Chavarria fled on foot for a block until officers were able to take him into custody. Officers say a taser was used during Chavarria’s apprehension, “as he was resisting arrest.”

According to police, Chavarria was initially pulled over because he was a suspect in a family violence incident they say occurred yesterday, October 28, 2021.

3:40 PM — The San Angelo Police Department’s Gang Unit has been dispatched near Central High School Freshman Campus, according to reports from the scene.

Witnesses report that the school was locked down for a short time earlier this afternoon. Parents received a text message from San Angelo Independent School District to alert them of the lockdown around 2:00. The lockdown has since been lifted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.