SAN ANGELO, Texas — Spring football practice began for Central high school earlier this week with plenty of new faces and a team hungry for a successful 2023 season.

After finishing the 2022 football season 5-6 and losing in the Bi-District round of the playoffs, the Bobcats were excited to lace the cleats up and put the pads back on for the start of this new season.

“We’re excited. It’s an exciting time of year and our kids look forward every year to spring ball. It gives them something to look forward to at the end of the year. They’re excited to get out here and get the pads on and get ready for our fall season,” said head coach Kevin Crane.

The team has a ton of major changes coming this season, especially at the quarterback position. Their two-year starter at quarterback, Tyler Hill, will be graduating this May and they are looking to fill that void of a position as soon as possible.

One of the players competing for that starting quarterback role harps on adjusting to the varsity level and a competitive environment.

“It’s fun and it’s exciting. Especially since like it’s a whole new group and new guys getting put out in different places. It’s exciting,” said sophomore quarterback Christian English.

The Bobcats season will officially get underway August 25th against Killeen Shoemaker at home.