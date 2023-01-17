SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats fall to district opponent Odessa Permian 71-55.
The Bobcats drop to 19-4 on the season and will face Midland on the road come Friday night.
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
