SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats are back-to-back district champions after having a successful day at Frenship high school.

The Bobcats had 12 athletes qualify for the Area Round this week in Odessa, Texas.

“I’m really excited. Honestly really nervous because I haven’t ever gone to area for any of my extracurricular sports but yeah, I’m really excited and hopefully I can get out there to state and regionals,” said senior Bobcats Jamison Jurado.

Confidence and swagger is something this group really prides themselves on of having. They are confident of their abilities and that’s a great sign of a successful team.

“Dreams always to get the school record 15 feet and it’s always it’s always going to happen on him. It’s going to it’s going to happen, okay, I’m going to make it happen. It’s just really a lot of work and I’m just happy to see where I’ve come so far,” said senior Bobcats runner Rylee Mendoza.