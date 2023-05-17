SAN ANGELO, Texas — There is something different about this Central football team this season. A very confident group with a large number of new faces looking to earn a spot on this year’s team.

The Bobcats have worked extremely hard this entire spring and now it’s finally time to put it all together in this year’s spring game.

Following an up and down year a season ago, head coach Kevin Crane is excited to get this group back to work and see them compete amongst their peers.

“Yeah, we’re excited for tomorrow night. Our guys put in a lot of hard work over the course of the offseason and spring ball, so you know this kind of the grand finale. They’re excited to get out here and compete. We’re trying to compete for positions on the offense and defensive side of the ball,” said head coach Kevin Crane.

The spring game will kick off at 6 p.m., and we can expect to see a bunch of different players looking to make a name for themselves.

“It very exciting. I’m very excited actually. I get to see how these guys play. We’ll see who’s got that dog in them. I guess we’ll see who talks that talk and walks the walk,” said junior wide receiver Alex Lindsay.