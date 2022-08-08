SAN ANGELO, Texas — After an underachieving season last year to their standards, the Central Bobcats are hungry for the opportunity to improve in every phase here in 2022. The Cats took to the field this morning full of energy and excitement, ready to get their season underway. Second-year head coach Kevin Crane looks to get things back on track as well, after having a full season under his belt.

“We’re excited to be out here this year. We’ve got a good group and a good senior class. To be honest, what we’re really trying to do is to improve, and we’ve got to improve in every phase of the game, offense, defense, special teams and we’re constantly trying to do that. Really the message is to just continue to work, continue to improve and get better every day,” said Crane.

“It was great to get back out here and play again with teammates since last year. Hopefully, we can do something with it, do better than last year and make the playoffs,” said senior right guard, Sterling Cummings.

The Bobcats ended last season 4-7, finishing fourth in District 2-6A. Although, even with a subpar record they still managed to qualify for the playoffs before losing in the Bi-District round to El Paso Eastlake 21-17. The way last season ended, provided fuel for the Bobcats to work harder than ever these past few months and come out ready for the start of two-a-days.

“Our guys showed up on time and ready to go this morning. We asked them to be here at 6 a.m. and a lot of them were here in the building at five-thirty. Just a lot of excitement for the start of the season. It’s fun, you wait all summer and put in a lot of work to get to this point and now we’re finally here. So it’s exciting and it was a good morning,” said Crane.

The Bobcats will look to turn things around this season and expound upon the work put in this summer. They will get their first taste of action Friday, August 26th at Killeen Shoemaker.

“We feel really confident about what we’re going to do this year. We start off with shoemaker, we beat them last year. Then we play El Paso here, beat them last year. So we’re pretty confident,” said Cummings.