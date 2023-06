SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats standout forward decided to stay close to home after committing to Angelo State University to play basketball.

Allbright only heading into his senior year this 2023 season but is happy he made the best decision to further his playing career.

“They took me in like I was one of theirs already and they’ve been super high on me. They treated me like family even from the beginning. So that’s what really made me want to stay.”