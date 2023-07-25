SAN ANGELO, TX— Clark Sampson, a senior right-handed pitcher for the Central Bobcats, has committed to Angelo State University for baseball.

During the 2023 baseball season at Central, Sampson pitched 39 innings and recorded 41 strikeouts.

After witnessing the selection of Aaron Munson and Kade Bragg in the 2023 Major League draft, Sampson feels assured that Angelo State will provide him with the essential tools to succeed.

“I just think it’s best if I could stay home and play for a great program with Coach Foster and Coach Brooks and Coach Mote. They run a great program up there. They have a fantastic history, and it’s just a great place to be and to play in front of family and friends. You can’t beat that. I thought first it was who I would play for, who I will be around. Angelo State baseball is a great program, great guys. It’s a family a great family to be around. It’s going to get me ready to hopefully play in the Major Leagues one day and make me a better person all in all. So, I’m excited,” said Sampson.