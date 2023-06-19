SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats basketball team will be participating in the TABC Showcase this weekend at Duncanville Fieldhouse.

This will be a three-day event that lasts from June 23-25. There will be over 200 different high schools all over the state of Texas looking to compete against each other and prepare for the regular season.

“It’s going to be fast-paced play. We’re focusing on defense and we’re trying to just build chemistry throughout the summer. It’s easy to stay together with the good times but we’ll be faced with a lot of adversity, how they handle it and stick together is really my main focus,” said head coach Rocky Feliciano.