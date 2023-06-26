SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats boys basketball team participated in the TABC Showcase this past weekend.

This event hosted more than 200 different schools all across Texas for a three-day event.

The Bobcats played a total of three games and showed a ton of promise for this upcoming 2023 season.

“TABC throws on a great event. There are the best players around Texas. The biggest coaches around the nation, college wise, are there to see because that atmosphere is amazing. To see my kids compete in something like that and to be able to lead them coaching is a true blessing. I think that we took a lot of steps forward for sure,” said Head Basketball Coach Rocky Feliciano.