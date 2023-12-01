Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The CenTex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is bringing different flavors from across the world here to Waco.

Its their taste of nations dinner called “Sabor”.

The chamber created this dinner to show the diversity Waco has in food options and culture.

Colombian and Cuban music set the tone inside the Cameron Park clubhouse as guests line up to try new dishes.

“The food smells so good and everyone seems so happy just trying all of these local businesses, and the food these are all places they can fall in love with tonight and try many times more in Waco,” said CenTex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Andrea Kosar.

The CenTex Hispanic Chamber invited Waco businesses coming from eight different nations to be at Thursday’s event.

Each restaurant and bar provided food from their home countries and different wines to try out.

“We are providing an experience and an atmosphere for people to come and enjoy good food and some delicious wines and have a shared experience with friends and their neighbors,” said Segovia Wine Bar owner Armando Fajardo.

Segovia Wine Bar has been open for eight months.

Fajardo says events like this helps tie different communities together.

“The internet has made the world a little bit smaller and given us opportunities to learn about different things, but actually to see here, to be here and to taste the foods, taste the wines, experience the music, and meet people from all over the world is just something that you can’t put a value on,” said Fajardo.

The event takeaway is expanded networks to enjoy new food and new friends.